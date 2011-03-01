Good effort, I'm always amazed by these endurance events that celebs do for sports relief
He cycled up some serious hills yesterday into headwind all day; that must have been crippling. He looks utterly shagged out setting out on today's ultra-marathon - 30 miles on the hills of Dartmoor. Jesus. Might have to send some money, if I can borrow some from somewhere
It's a somewhat normal training week for me. I'm nails though
*it actually is. Actually Roberto, who was the other chap from the old Lord S who did the Ironman Tris too? Forgot his name now.