Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 17, 2022, 07:38:27 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tom Daley  (Read 155 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 489



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:43:33 AM »
 jc jc

Children in Need challenge. Fuck me, what a man  :mido:
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:10 AM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 693


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:45:04 AM »
Good effort, I'm always amazed by these endurance events that celebs do for sports relief
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 489



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:49:59 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:45:04 AM
Good effort, I'm always amazed by these endurance events that celebs do for sports relief

He cycled up some serious hills yesterday into headwind all day; that must have been crippling. He looks utterly shagged out setting out on today's ultra-marathon - 30 miles on the hills of Dartmoor. Jesus. Might have to send some money, if I can borrow some from somewhere
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 079


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:00:42 AM »
Yes he has done well the lad - looking after yourself like he obviously does given his profession will probably help.

That's him and the rugby lad whose name slips me that have raised big numbers for charity.

Far better to reward these people with gongs for charity work than some of the dicks that get selected.
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 008


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:37:01 AM »
Rob Burrows
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 492

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:11:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:49:59 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:45:04 AM
Good effort, I'm always amazed by these endurance events that celebs do for sports relief

He cycled up some serious hills yesterday into headwind all day; that must have been crippling. He looks utterly shagged out setting out on today's ultra-marathon - 30 miles on the hills of Dartmoor. Jesus. Might have to send some money, if I can borrow some from somewhere

It's a somewhat normal training week for me. I'm nails though 

*it actually is. Actually Roberto, who was the other chap from the old Lord S who did the Ironman Tris too? Forgot his name now.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 489



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:21:52 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 11:37:01 AM
Rob Burrows

Kevin Sinfield was the teak lunatic who did the stuff
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 849

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:21:25 PM »
Fag takes it up the arse ye know
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 