Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 489







Posts: 17 489 Tom Daley « on: Today at 09:43:33 AM »



Children in Need challenge. Fuck me, what a man Children in Need challenge. Fuck me, what a man « Last Edit: Today at 09:51:10 AM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 693





Posts: 3 693 Re: Tom Daley « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:45:04 AM » Good effort, I'm always amazed by these endurance events that celebs do for sports relief Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 489







Posts: 17 489 Re: Tom Daley « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:49:59 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:45:04 AM Good effort, I'm always amazed by these endurance events that celebs do for sports relief



He cycled up some serious hills yesterday into headwind all day; that must have been crippling. He looks utterly shagged out setting out on today's ultra-marathon - 30 miles on the hills of Dartmoor. Jesus. Might have to send some money, if I can borrow some from somewhere He cycled up some serious hills yesterday into headwind all day; that must have been crippling. He looks utterly shagged out setting out on today's ultra-marathon - 30 miles on the hills of Dartmoor. Jesus. Might have to send some money, if I can borrow some from somewhere Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 079





Posts: 5 079 Re: Tom Daley « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:00:42 AM » Yes he has done well the lad - looking after yourself like he obviously does given his profession will probably help.



That's him and the rugby lad whose name slips me that have raised big numbers for charity.



Far better to reward these people with gongs for charity work than some of the dicks that get selected. Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 492



Crabamity





Posts: 8 492Crabamity Re: Tom Daley « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:11:01 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:49:59 AM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:45:04 AM Good effort, I'm always amazed by these endurance events that celebs do for sports relief



He cycled up some serious hills yesterday into headwind all day; that must have been crippling. He looks utterly shagged out setting out on today's ultra-marathon - 30 miles on the hills of Dartmoor. Jesus. Might have to send some money, if I can borrow some from somewhere

He cycled up some serious hills yesterday into headwind all day; that must have been crippling. He looks utterly shagged out setting out on today's ultra-marathon - 30 miles on the hills of Dartmoor. Jesus. Might have to send some money, if I can borrow some from somewhere

It's a somewhat normal training week for me. I'm nails though



*it actually is. Actually Roberto, who was the other chap from the old Lord S who did the Ironman Tris too? Forgot his name now. It's a somewhat normal training week for me. I'm nails though*it actually is. Actually Roberto, who was the other chap from the old Lord S who did the Ironman Tris too? Forgot his name now. Logged