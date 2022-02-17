Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
The failings of the football factories: 97% of academy kids dont make the grade
« on: Today at 08:06:27 AM »
The fact clubs now take in kids as young as 6 and keep them in house until they make it or let them go.


Then I've got to agree more needs to be done for those that commit and, then fave rejection and more or less get dumped. The clubs must stress to the kids from day one that education must come first or equal to becoming a footballer when you look and read it has a 97% rejection figure.


I don't know the inner workings of football but anything to help them would be viewed as plus from me. Interesting article -that would get my vote

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10520715/Premier-League-figures-failings-football-factories.html
