Author Topic: A police officer caught on camera hitting a football fan  (Read 306 times)
« on: Today at 07:44:58 AM »
Now they do have it, tough coppers, at times both in society and, at football and, they can also be cunts at times.

Now I don't mind them getting stuck in around the body area when it gets tasty with the batons they use.

It's often cat and mouse at football when its kicking off - give and take type of stuff that goes on between both parties.

However, coppers can't go smacking people around the head as he has done - that's out of order.


It's a shame he has topped himself over it, but if he had just kept the swinging stick to the body - he would be still here today, and very little would have been made on the incident in the first place I would have thought.

A tough job, but cracking people around the head should be off-limits. Other than that get stuck in


Off-topic - them coppers on horses cant be twats as well when swinging the baton about I noticed on Saturday when Boro played Derby

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10519553/Police-officer-caught-camera-hitting-football-fan-dead.html
« Last Edit: Today at 07:53:45 AM by headset » Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:25:52 AM »
Those who were around in the 80s will remember the ugly fucker on his horse who did the boro matches, he loved it, giving anyone in his way the long baton, pretty sure he got thrown though KFC window on Linny Rd by the ICF very early 80s so probably explains why he kept trying to take mine and others heads off a couple of years later.
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:48:59 AM »
Fuck me, mate. The article is about the policeman being found dead at home ffs
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:52:05 PM »
Remember getting a twat on the back off me head off a truncheon in Bolton in 87. Big split and concussed to fuck all through the match and all the way home on the train.
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:07:23 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:48:59 AM
Fuck me, mate. The article is about the policeman being found dead at home ffs

 rava

Some of these fuckers in here are relentless   
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:15:08 PM »
But Alan, Im not a sex offender!
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:18:22 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 12:52:05 PM
Remember getting a twat on the back off me head off a truncheon in Bolton in 87. Big split and concussed to fuck all through the match and all the way home on the train.

Never recovered
Logged
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:04:14 PM »
   That is exactly the look he was rocking except covered in claret 
Logged
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:23:09 PM »
Root cause was arseholes fighting in Barnsley centre. Actions have consequences and those bastards caused the subsequent tragedy to unfold. Same with burglars who get caught and duffed up. If they hadn't been stealing people's property in the first place they wouldn't have been duffed up. Sadly, the law doesn't see it that way.
Logged
