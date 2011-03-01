Now they do have it, tough coppers, at times both in society and, at football and, they can also be cunts at times.
Now I don't mind them getting stuck in around the body area when it gets tasty with the batons they use.
It's often cat and mouse at football when its kicking off - give and take type of stuff that goes on between both parties.
However, coppers can't go smacking people around the head as he has done - that's out of order.
It's a shame he has topped himself over it, but if he had just kept the swinging stick to the body - he would be still here today, and very little would have been made on the incident in the first place I would have thought.
A tough job, but cracking people around the head should be off-limits. Other than that get stuck in
Off-topic - them coppers on horses cant be twats as well when swinging the baton about I noticed on Saturday when Boro played Derby https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10519553/Police-officer-caught-camera-hitting-football-fan-dead.html