headset

Offline



Posts: 5 068





Posts: 5 068 A police officer caught on camera hitting a football fan « on: Today at 07:44:58 AM »



Now I don't mind them getting stuck in around the body area when it gets tasty with the batons they use.



It's often cat and mouse at football when its kicking off - give and take type of stuff that goes on between both parties.



However, coppers can't go smacking people around the head as he has done - that's out of order.





It's a shame he has topped himself over it, but if he had just kept the swinging stick to the body - he would be still here today, and very little would have been made on the incident in the first place I would have thought.



A tough job, but cracking people around the head should be off-limits. Other than that get stuck in





Off-topic - them coppers on horses cant be twats as well when swinging the baton about I noticed on Saturday when Boro played Derby



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10519553/Police-officer-caught-camera-hitting-football-fan-dead.html

Now they do have it, tough coppers, at times both in society and, at football and, they can also be cunts at times.Now I don't mind them getting stuck in around the body area when it gets tasty with the batons they use.It's often cat and mouse at football when its kicking off - give and take type of stuff that goes on between both parties.However, coppers can't go smacking people around the head as he has done - that's out of order.It's a shame he has topped himself over it, but if he had just kept the swinging stick to the body - he would be still here today, and very little would have been made on the incident in the first place I would have thought.A tough job, but cracking people around the head should be off-limits. Other than that get stuck inOff-topic - them coppers on horses cant be twats as well when swinging the baton about I noticed on Saturday when Boro played Derby « Last Edit: Today at 07:53:45 AM by headset » Logged