headset

Online



Posts: 5 062





Posts: 5 062 Newcastle lining up 45m Eberechi Eze transfer « on: Today at 06:58:47 AM »



He looked a good player for QPR him and, stood out for them i will give him that - he has certainly made the cut in the premier league - the price of him 45 million that's what making the prem does for you - double money straight away after a season or so.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17673385/newcastle-crystal-palace-eze-transfer-exclusive/ another one for the mag bastards.He looked a good player for QPR him and, stood out for them i will give him that - he has certainly made the cut in the premier league - the price of him 45 million that's what making the prem does for you - double money straight away after a season or so. Logged