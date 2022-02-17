Welcome,
February 17, 2022, 07:17:27 AM
Tuesday Results
Author
Topic: Tuesday Results (Read 13 times)
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 490
Crabamity
Tuesday Results
«
on:
Today
at 06:55:36 AM »
And Saturday's really too.
Were bloody good for the mighty Boro. The top of the championship is nuts, at one point vs QPR we were down to 10th and now we look like we have a good run at 3rd, at least.
headset
Online
Posts: 5 062
Re: Tuesday Results
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:01:56 AM »
You are right - the thing is unless we are destined for a 'super run' then we like most of the league will hit a bad spell sooner or later - you want it now as appose to in the 10 games to go run in. Look at the fuck up under Tony Pulis when we lost 6 on the spin late on
