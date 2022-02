calamity

Online



Posts: 8 490



Crabamity





Posts: 8 490Crabamity

Re: Pathetic landlords - Britains wokest pub « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:02:58 AM » They've failed miserably there. Kirin Ichiban, linked to the Japan Brewing Company, one of the major investors of aforementioned company has links to Mitsubishi, who paid compensation for the use of POWs as slaves during WW2.



Kirin also distributes Heineken in Japan, and surprise surprise, they have links to Coca Cola in the region.



These people are fucking clueless. Like most of these woke types. They have no self awareness and no grasp of the word "hypcorisy".