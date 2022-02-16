Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 16, 2022, 07:00:55 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Peppa pig Racist
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Peppa pig Racist (Read 34 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 681
Peppa pig Racist
«
on:
Today
at 05:29:26 PM »
Only a matter of time before everyone and everything is deemed racist, cancel the pig!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10519633/Furious-Irish-parents-slam-horrendous-Peppa-Pig-Goes-Ireland.html
Logged
Spidoolie
Online
Posts: 172
Re: Peppa pig Racist
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:23:46 PM »
Pathetic
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...