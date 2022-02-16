Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 16, 2022, 02:09:07 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The student whos allergic to male Spunk
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The student whos allergic to male Spunk (Read 130 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 047
The student whos allergic to male Spunk
«
on:
Today
at 11:15:09 AM »
nope, I m not joking either it is in the article.
Her face 'droops' if she gets a load on it or in her mouth
similar in the box area muscle spasms - she is ok for a full load if a Jonny is in play
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10518571/Student-18-severe-SEMEN-allergy-reveals-sex-leave-excruciating-pain.html?ito=push-notification&ci=Ngaph
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:16:41 AM by headset
»
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 468
Infant Herpes
Re: The student whos allergic to male Spunk
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:26:32 PM »
How's she with female spunk?
Logged
I know where you live
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 847
Superstar
Re: The student whos allergic to male Spunk
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:30:35 PM »
I had a girlfriend whos lips used to blow up like an Africans if she blew up a balloon .
Queers things wimmin
Oh, she could also make a popping sound from her arsehole , whenever she liked !
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:36:02 PM by Minge
»
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 355
Re: The student whos allergic to male Spunk
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:51:17 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 12:26:32 PM
How's she with female spunk?
I believe the scientific term is "fanny batter"!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...