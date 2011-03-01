headset

Arsenal transfer target Djed Spence in line for England U21 call-up



I have a feeling this is his agent working overtime with the media - is he really that good since leaving boro on loan i cant answer that one. If so they should be looking at Jones in the same light who has improved 10 fold since the arrival of Wilder if he can add some goals of his own and perform against Spurs next month his value will shoot up.





Whatever you think about either - Boro scouts are starting to find them.





