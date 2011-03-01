El Capitan

Posts: 45 734 RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing « on: Yesterday at 01:37:14 AM »





Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr . No, thats the lot





Kenny flogging a dead horseSteely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr . No, thats the lot Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 470Infant Herpes Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:08:36 AM » Talking of auld poofs, I have it on good authority that Gordon The Gopher was originally meant to be called Gloria The Gopher*, until Schofield threw a hissy fit and refused to insert his fist into a female puppet.



*Named in tribute to Gloria Hunniford, who by this point had been strumped by so many BBC tea boys, her minge was as slack as a vintage glove puppet. Logged I know where you live

Posts: 3 693 Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:10:40 PM »



Thought we were all living in peace and harmony these days Theyre doing fine, probably a bit quiet at the moment with Lids in the dunes of FuertaventuraThought we were all living in peace and harmony these days Logged

Posts: 316 Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:21:06 AM » So...the million dollar question...







Is it personal with Kenny G and Bob Nic?



I detect some history, maybe something from outside the realm of boro fan boards.



Genuine question...surely such obsession isn't down to positioning in the boro Web hierarchy? Logged

Posts: 10 849Superstar Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:44:50 AM » The issue is, fmttm think they, and only they are the voice of m.f.c fans.

Kenneth dosnt think thats right, oneboro,come on boro,redroar are all equally as important .



Kens right, rob is delusional.



Posts: 820 Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:19:09 AM » Someone from Come on Boro or RR can easily apply to join Middlesbrough Fans Forum and I see no reason either would be rejected



