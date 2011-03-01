Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: RedNekder.Online  Christ that place is depressing  (Read 558 times)
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 01:37:14 AM »
Kenny flogging a dead horse


Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr. No, thats the lot  
Ollyboro
Offline Offline

Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:08:36 AM »
Talking of auld poofs, I have it on good authority that Gordon The Gopher was originally meant to be called Gloria The Gopher*, until Schofield threw a hissy fit and refused to insert his fist into a female puppet.

*Named in tribute to Gloria Hunniford, who by this point had been strumped by so many BBC tea boys, her minge was as slack as a vintage glove puppet.
I know where you live
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:15:36 AM »
monkey
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:42:47 PM »
Yeah, orrible them lot over there like

 
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:46:05 PM »
Forgot about that Mingey cunt 
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:25:19 PM »
Is it still going?  lost
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:10:40 PM »
Theyre doing fine, probably a bit quiet at the moment with Lids in the dunes of Fuertaventura  :steptoe:

Thought we were all living in peace and harmony these days 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:14:23 PM »
Ask if I can go back  :bc: :bc: :bc:
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:14:23 PM
Ask if I can go back  :bc: :bc: :bc:


Ken said you can!  :homer:



Can you put in a good word for me when youve got your feet back under the table Bob?  :bc:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:47:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:14:23 PM
Ask if I can go back  :bc: :bc: :bc:


Ken said you can!  :homer:



Can you put in a good word for me when youve got your feet back under the table Bob?  :bc:

Back under the table? Ill be running the fucking gaff before kick off on Saturday
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:07:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:37:14 AM
Kenny flogging a dead horse


Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr. No, thats the lot  




 No wonder you're always getting clipped . . .
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:39:51 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 10:07:02 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:37:14 AM
Kenny flogging a dead horse


Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr. No, thats the lot  




 No wonder you're always getting clipped . . .



 monkey



How many angry wanks have you had about Rob today pal? 
Archie Stevens
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:21:06 AM »
So...the million dollar question...



Is it personal with Kenny G and Bob Nic?

I detect some history,  maybe something from outside the realm of boro fan boards.

Genuine question...surely such obsession isn't down to positioning in the boro Web hierarchy?
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:44:50 AM »
The issue is, fmttm think they, and only they are the voice of m.f.c fans.
Kenneth dosnt think thats right, oneboro,come on boro,redroar are all equally as important .

Kens right, rob is delusional.
Winston
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:19:09 AM »
Someone from Come on Boro or RR can easily apply to join Middlesbrough Fans Forum and I see no reason either would be rejected

Fortums are probably out dated anyway ibit thats another story
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:45:59 AM »
Quote from: Winston link=topic=152742.msg1719492#msg1719492 date=1645085949and I see no reason either would be rejected

[/quote

I fuckin would you mad twat 
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:39:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:39:51 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 10:07:02 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:37:14 AM
Kenny flogging a dead horse


Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr. No, thats the lot  




 No wonder you're always getting clipped . . .



 monkey



How many angry wanks have you had about Rob today pal? 


Ha ha . . .

Bravo, bravo

He's like you just a shithouse no mark,
 
embarrassments to my town,


Looking forward to putting some paws on you . . .

The element of suprise sunshine.
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:20:53 PM »
I bet you are, you saucy devil 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:23:34 PM »
This kind of stuff really isnt on here anymore. I havent missed it
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:28:40 PM »
Its great on fmttm to be fair just lots of decent chat about footy and the boro. Something that was always a bit lacking on here and definitely lacking on RR
Itchy_ring
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:02:38 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:23:34 PM
This kind of stuff really isnt on here anymore. I havent missed it

 :like:
headset
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:38:29 PM »
Yes steady on captain-------------------- this place is chilled since the 'riff raff' from past last frequented it mcl
