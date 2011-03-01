Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
Author
Topic: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 730
RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:37:14 AM »
Kenny flogging a dead horse
Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr . No, thats the lot
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 468
Infant Herpes
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:08:36 AM »
Talking of auld poofs, I have it on good authority that Gordon The Gopher was originally meant to be called Gloria The Gopher*, until Schofield threw a hissy fit and refused to insert his fist into a female puppet.
*Named in tribute to Gloria Hunniford, who by this point had been strumped by so many BBC tea boys, her minge was as slack as a vintage glove puppet.
Logged
I know where you live
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 053
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:15:36 AM »
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 847
Superstar
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:42:47 PM »
Yeah, orrible them lot over there like
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 730
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:46:05 PM »
Forgot about that Mingey cunt
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 475
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 02:25:19 PM »
Is it still going?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 681
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:10:40 PM »
Theyre doing fine, probably a bit quiet at the moment with Lids in the dunes of Fuertaventura
Thought we were all living in peace and harmony these days
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 480
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:23 PM »
Ask if I can go back
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 730
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:14:23 PM
Ask if I can go back
Ken said you can!
Can you put in a good word for me when youve got your feet back under the table Bob?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 480
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:45:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:14:23 PM
Ask if I can go back
Ken said you can!
Can you put in a good word for me when youve got your feet back under the table Bob?
Back under the table? Ill be running the fucking gaff before kick off on Saturday
Logged
Atomic Dog
Offline
Posts: 236
Bow Wow Wow
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:37:14 AM
Kenny flogging a dead horse
Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr . No, thats the lot
No wonder you're always getting clipped . . .
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 730
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:39:51 PM »
Quote from: Atomic Dog on
Yesterday
at 10:07:02 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:37:14 AM
Kenny flogging a dead horse
Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr . No, thats the lot
No wonder you're always getting clipped . . .
How many angry wanks have you had about Rob today pal?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 316
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:21:06 AM »
So...the million dollar question...
Is it personal with Kenny G and Bob Nic?
I detect some history, maybe something from outside the realm of boro fan boards.
Genuine question...surely such obsession isn't down to positioning in the boro Web hierarchy?
Logged
