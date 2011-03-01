Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 468



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 468Infant Herpes

Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:08:36 AM » Talking of auld poofs, I have it on good authority that Gordon The Gopher was originally meant to be called Gloria The Gopher*, until Schofield threw a hissy fit and refused to insert his fist into a female puppet.



*Named in tribute to Gloria Hunniford, who by this point had been strumped by so many BBC tea boys, her minge was as slack as a vintage glove puppet.