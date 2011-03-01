Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: RedNekder.Online  Christ that place is depressing  (Read 326 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 729


« on: Today at 01:37:14 AM »
Kenny flogging a dead horse


Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr. No, thats the lot  
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 468

Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:08:36 AM »
Talking of auld poofs, I have it on good authority that Gordon The Gopher was originally meant to be called Gloria The Gopher*, until Schofield threw a hissy fit and refused to insert his fist into a female puppet.

*Named in tribute to Gloria Hunniford, who by this point had been strumped by so many BBC tea boys, her minge was as slack as a vintage glove puppet.
I know where you live
headset
Posts: 5 053


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:15:36 AM »
monkey
Minge
Posts: 10 847

Superstar


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:42:47 PM »
Yeah, orrible them lot over there like

 
El Capitan
Posts: 45 729


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:46:05 PM »
Forgot about that Mingey cunt 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
Posts: 7 475


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:25:19 PM »
Is it still going?  lost
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 681


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:10:40 PM »
Theyre doing fine, probably a bit quiet at the moment with Lids in the dunes of Fuertaventura  :steptoe:

Thought we were all living in peace and harmony these days 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 479



« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:14:23 PM »
Ask if I can go back  :bc: :bc: :bc:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 729


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:45:56 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:14:23 PM
Ask if I can go back  :bc: :bc: :bc:


Ken said you can!  :homer:



Can you put in a good word for me when youve got your feet back under the table Bob?  :bc:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 479



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:47:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:45:56 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:14:23 PM
Ask if I can go back  :bc: :bc: :bc:


Ken said you can!  :homer:



Can you put in a good word for me when youve got your feet back under the table Bob?  :bc:

Back under the table? Ill be running the fucking gaff before kick off on Saturday
Atomic Dog
Posts: 236


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:07:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:37:14 AM
Kenny flogging a dead horse


Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr. No, thats the lot  




 No wonder you're always getting clipped . . .
