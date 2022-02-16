Welcome,
February 16, 2022, 02:31:28 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
Author
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 727
«
on:
Today
at 01:37:14 AM »
Kenny flogging a dead horse
Steely, Lids and Thunder the vice captains. AtomicDog getting excited every time Rob Nichols is mentioned. And, errrrr . No, thats the lot
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Online
Posts: 467
Infant Herpes
Re: RedNekder.Online Christ that place is depressing
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:08:36 AM »
Talking of auld poofs, I have it on good authority that Gordon The Gopher was originally meant to be called Gloria The Gopher*, until Schofield threw a hissy fit and refused to insert his fist into a female puppet.
*Named in tribute to Gloria Hunniford, who by this point had been strumped by so many BBC tea boys, her minge was as slack as a vintage glove puppet.
Logged
I know where you live
