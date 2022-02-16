Welcome,
February 16, 2022, 07:00:49 PM
Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday
Author
Topic: Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday (Read 286 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 211
Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:08 PM »
Only just come across this but it give me a good laugh.
Derby fans mouting off on top of the hill then the Boro lad just runs up the hill and lays into the soft cunt
Marvoulous
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5zHTAPeRnA
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 475
Re: Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:29:07 PM »
Pathetic
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 211
Re: Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:48:18 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 02:29:07 PM
Pathetic
It was he went down like a sack of shit.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 681
Re: Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:16:32 PM »
Theres another video of it around and the Derby idiot obviously calls it on by bouncing down the hill a bit before a bigger idiot from Boro levels him, probably both got lifted for their troubles, nice fine and ban to follow
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 573
Fuck the pope
Re: Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:56:12 PM »
That derby lad was looking it from under the bridge. Had cops in front of him until they got distracted by women and kids. Dont call it on if you cant handle it or you will get hurt
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 635
Re: Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:09:52 PM »
How do you work out who is who
Logged
Spidoolie
Online
Posts: 172
Re: Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:28:02 PM »
Yup, Pathetic.
Logged
