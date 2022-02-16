Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 16, 2022
Topic: Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday
T_Bone
Posts: 2 211


Yesterday at 11:10:08 PM
Only just come across this but it give me a good laugh.

Derby fans mouting off on top of the hill then the Boro lad just runs up the hill and lays into the soft cunt

Marvoulous

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5zHTAPeRnA
Bernie
Posts: 7 475


Reply #1 on: Today at 02:29:07 PM
Pathetic
T_Bone
Posts: 2 211


Reply #2 on: Today at 02:48:18 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:29:07 PM
Pathetic

It was he went down like a sack of shit.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 681


Reply #3 on: Today at 03:16:32 PM
Theres another video of it around and the Derby idiot obviously calls it on by bouncing down the hill a bit before a bigger idiot from Boro levels him, probably both got lifted for their troubles, nice fine and ban to follow  lost
TeesvilleMonsoon
Posts: 573

Fuck the pope


Reply #4 on: Today at 03:56:12 PM
That derby lad was looking it from under the bridge. Had cops in front of him until they got distracted by women and kids. Dont call it on if you cant handle it or you will get hurt
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 635



Reply #5 on: Today at 04:09:52 PM
How do you work out who is who 
Spidoolie
Posts: 172


Reply #6 on: Today at 06:28:02 PM
 Yup, Pathetic.
