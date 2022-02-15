Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 15, 2022, 11:59:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boro lad flooring derby fan on saturday  (Read 45 times)
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 210


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:10:08 PM »
Only just come across this but it give me a good laugh.

Derby fans mouting off on top of the hill then the Boro lad just runs up the hill and lays into the soft cunt

Marvoulous

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5zHTAPeRnA
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 