Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 16, 2022, 04:41:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Not paying for a meal !  (Read 135 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 865


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 09:58:24 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/valentines-couple-gorged-lobster-steak-23108345

A lady friend and I once forgot to pay for an entire stay at a Scarborough hotel! She thought I paid while packing the car and I thought she did as she took bloody ages.

They wrote me a nasty email and I coughed up. No idea why they didnt ask for a credit card on file for the stay.

I also distinctly remember having sex in the bath at weekend
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 680


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:37:54 PM »
Just seen the bill and receipt for payment on FB, theyd downed 4 bottles of wine! Not surprising they forgot to pay 
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 847

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:46:37 PM »
Ive dont that at a restaurant, i rang when I got home and they knew nothing about it  

I put the phone down  

Nah, I paid up  :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 053


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:06:54 PM »
Some scoff, fancy doing a runner on valentines night the scruffy bastards.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 