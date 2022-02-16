Welcome,
February 16, 2022
News:
Not paying for a meal !
Author
Topic: Not paying for a meal !
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 865
Not paying for a meal !
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:24 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/valentines-couple-gorged-lobster-steak-23108345
A lady friend and I once forgot to pay for an entire stay at a Scarborough hotel! She thought I paid while packing the car and I thought she did as she took bloody ages.
They wrote me a nasty email and I coughed up. No idea why they didnt ask for a credit card on file for the stay.
I also distinctly remember having sex in the bath at weekend
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 680
Re: Not paying for a meal !
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:37:54 PM »
Just seen the bill and receipt for payment on FB, theyd downed 4 bottles of wine! Not surprising they forgot to pay
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 847
Superstar
Re: Not paying for a meal !
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:46:37 PM »
Ive dont that at a restaurant, i rang when I got home and they knew nothing about it
I put the phone down
Nah, I paid up
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 053
Re: Not paying for a meal !
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:06:54 PM »
Some scoff, fancy doing a runner on valentines night the scruffy bastards.
