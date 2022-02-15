Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 17, 2022, 01:06:58 AM
Author Topic: Prince Andrew Pays Up  (Read 230 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 681


« on: February 15, 2022, 05:12:21 PM »
According to reports he is ready to settle and has an agreement in principle with the woman he can't remember meeting!!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 480



« Reply #1 on: February 15, 2022, 05:45:24 PM »
Youd pay, even if innocent, if you had any sense
headset
Posts: 5 053


« Reply #2 on: February 15, 2022, 06:25:20 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 15, 2022, 05:45:24 PM
Youd pay, even if innocent, if you had any sense

monkey


not if you are skint you wont/cant.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 480



« Reply #3 on: February 15, 2022, 06:38:46 PM »
Quote from: headset on February 15, 2022, 06:25:20 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 15, 2022, 05:45:24 PM
Youd pay, even if innocent, if you had any sense

monkey


not if you are skint you wont/cant.

She wouldnt have taken the action if he were skint
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 356


« Reply #4 on: February 15, 2022, 07:45:17 PM »
Reckon there were more waiting in the wings if he contested and lost! She' ll sign a "say nowt" clause and that'll be that! Till the next one!
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 681


« Reply #5 on: February 15, 2022, 08:16:38 PM »
Think youre right SWB Ive seen stories that havent been published in UK about him banging plenty of others  on a no questions asked basis, Epstein served them up he just jumped on.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 468

Infant Herpes


« Reply #6 on: February 15, 2022, 10:51:29 PM »
If it's ever proven that he didn't do owt wrong she should have to wank him off in a court of law - at the very fucking least.
I know where you live
headset
Posts: 5 053


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:18:55 AM »
COWARD'S WAY OUT Prince Andrews a snivelling little coward,

Piers Morgan gives him it in today's  Sun article monkey


hopefully Lizzie & Co can move on from it as the lefties would often say :ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17658641/piers-morgan-prince-andrew-settlement/
Winston
Posts: 819


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:35:12 PM »
