February 15, 2022, 09:09:17 PM
Author Topic: Prince Andrew Pays Up  (Read 110 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 05:12:21 PM »
According to reports he is ready to settle and has an agreement in principle with the woman he can't remember meeting!!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:45:24 PM »
Youd pay, even if innocent, if you had any sense
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:25:20 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:45:24 PM
Youd pay, even if innocent, if you had any sense

monkey


not if you are skint you wont/cant.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:38:46 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:25:20 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:45:24 PM
Youd pay, even if innocent, if you had any sense

monkey


not if you are skint you wont/cant.

She wouldnt have taken the action if he were skint
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:45:17 PM »
Reckon there were more waiting in the wings if he contested and lost! She' ll sign a "say nowt" clause and that'll be that! Till the next one!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:16:38 PM »
Think youre right SWB Ive seen stories that havent been published in UK about him banging plenty of others  on a no questions asked basis, Epstein served them up he just jumped on.
