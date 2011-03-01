Welcome,
February 15, 2022, 09:09:11 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Prince Andrew Pays Up
Author
Topic: Prince Andrew Pays Up (Read 109 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 673
Prince Andrew Pays Up
«
on:
Today
at 05:12:21 PM »
According to reports he is ready to settle and has an agreement in principle with the woman he can't remember meeting!!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 475
Re: Prince Andrew Pays Up
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:45:24 PM »
Youd pay, even if innocent, if you had any sense
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 029
Re: Prince Andrew Pays Up
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:25:20 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 05:45:24 PM
Youd pay, even if innocent, if you had any sense
not if you are skint you wont/cant.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 475
Re: Prince Andrew Pays Up
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:38:46 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 06:25:20 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 05:45:24 PM
Youd pay, even if innocent, if you had any sense
not if you are skint you wont/cant.
She wouldnt have taken the action if he were skint
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 353
Re: Prince Andrew Pays Up
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:45:17 PM »
Reckon there were more waiting in the wings if he contested and lost! She' ll sign a "say nowt" clause and that'll be that! Till the next one!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 673
Re: Prince Andrew Pays Up
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:16:38 PM »
Think youre right SWB Ive seen stories that havent been published in UK about him banging plenty of others on a no questions asked basis, Epstein served them up he just jumped on.
Logged
