February 15, 2022, 06:01:59 PM
Prince Andrew Pays Up
Today at 05:12:21 PM
According to reports he is ready to settle and has an agreement in principle with the woman he can't remember meeting!!
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:45:24 PM
Youd pay, even if innocent, if you had any sense
