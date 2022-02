Winston

Re: Russia backs down and is NOT going to invade Ukraine « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:53:44 AM » Sounds like Russia want assurances that Ukraine is not admitted to join NATO. You can argue if that's right or wrong



And USA don't want the Nord Stream 2 buf can't be seen to veto it with supposedly being European allies.



I don't think this is quite resolved

Re: Russia backs down and is NOT going to invade Ukraine « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:28:13 AM » Did anyone watch The Rise of The Nazis on Beeb 2 last night at nine? Was very good indeed, but made very uncomfortable viewing as the German build-up of 3 million troops on Russia's border was ignored by Stalin. It's a series and got as far as the German soldiers starting to look for bobble hats in the Autumn. They'd slaughtered 3 million by then

Itchy_ring

Re: Russia backs down and is NOT going to invade Ukraine « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:43:58 AM » I hadnít heard until yesterday that there was a similar exercise with even bigger number of troops a couple of years ago, canít remember that being big news, all seems to suggest that itís all been a big piece of sabre rattling on both sides, always good for those needing a bit of distraction from issues at home and as I said last week Putin loves to be centre of attention for world leaders, excellent PR for him to have Biden, Marcon and the fat halfwit running around at his beck and call

headset

Posts: 5 029 Re: Russia backs down and is NOT going to invade Ukraine « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:52:18 PM » he ( vlad ) plans on attacking launching missiles at 1am - that said he said he was going into Ukraine on the 15th so could be more bullshit from the Russian wanker.....



the west and the once again called him bluff according to reports in the sunhe ( vlad ) plans on attacking launching missiles at 1am - that said he said he was going into Ukraine on the 15th so could be more bullshit from the Russian wanker.....the west and theonce again called him bluff Logged