Did anyone watch The Rise of The Nazis on Beeb 2 last night at nine? Was very good indeed, but made very uncomfortable viewing as the German build-up of 3 million troops on Russia's border was ignored by Stalin. It's a series and got as far as the German soldiers starting to look for bobble hats in the Autumn. They'd slaughtered 3 million by then



Anything that has Ash Sakar in it as an Ďexpertí commentator isnít getting my viewing.