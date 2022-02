headset

Free lateral flow tests will be axed from next month under Governments





Good news for all. I know Adi D and some of the OTR lot wanted a bit more downtime through COVID........... thank fuck Boris & Co calling the Covid situation right in the end.



Time to move on and has been said before becoming 'great' again





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10512969/Free-lateral-flow-tests-axed-Governments-new-Living-Covid-Strategy.html



