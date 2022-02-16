headset

I don't buy into the gender thing full stop but as an oldie, I suppose I have to accept it.





I will say calling a teacher - teacher instead of miss, Mr, sir etc comes across as a little disrespectful towards teachers from my point of view.





It comes across as a rather cold saying if and im guessing here you have to put your hand up and, say a teacher or in the corridor, you shout teacher - it doesn't sound right to me but it's only my opinion.





I think the is to much interfering from some of these 'groups'





