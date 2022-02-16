Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 16, 2022
Topic: No more (Sir and Miss) as education
Yesterday at 06:25:54 AM
charity calls for children to have to use gender-free terms like Teacher when addressing adults in school.

I don't buy into the gender thing full stop but as an oldie, I suppose I have to accept it.


I will say calling a teacher - teacher instead of miss, Mr, sir etc comes across as a little disrespectful towards teachers from my point of view.


It comes across as a rather cold saying if and im guessing here you have to put your hand up and, say a teacher or in the corridor, you shout teacher - it doesn't sound right to me but it's only my opinion.


I think the is to much interfering from some of these 'groups'


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10513149/No-Sir-Miss-charity-calls-children-use-gender-free-terms-like-Teacher.html
Today at 07:23:21 AM
Well, you will be pleased to know the government have stepped in and knocked all this nonsense back.

Its stays as you are for now.

Go see the headmaster - No go see the head him/they/them.' ffs monkey


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10516265/Replacing-Sir-Miss-gender-neutral-terms-NOT-happening-schools-says-DfE.html
