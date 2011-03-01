Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 15, 2022, 12:24:46 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: On Skysports now  (Read 98 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 470



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:55:36 PM »
Barry Robson as interim manager at Aberdeen.  jc Class servant for us. Good luck to him
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 611


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:46:12 PM »
Agreed, scored some belters too and led by example. Had another season in him for us when he left. The only decent signing of Strachan. Good luck
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 