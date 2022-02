headset

Offline



Posts: 5 004





Posts: 5 004 The Tik-Tok migrants: Tunisian influencers « on: Today at 03:56:48 PM »



Then boast about visiting various places all on tick tok.





That will kick up a rightful stink - no pun intended





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10510223/Tunisian-womens-posts-glamorize-risky-migrant-crossings.html#comments film their illegal immigration to Europe on a packed dinghy.Then boast about visiting various places all on tick tok.That will kick up a rightful stink - no pun intended Logged