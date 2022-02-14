Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 14, 2022, 07:42:33 PM
Author Topic: Erimus74s Boro Collection  (Read 134 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 11:39:16 AM »
Got pictures and video OTR, RR and FB.  Some effort that, especially the condition that it's all been kept in  jc

Very slightly older than me so covers the whole of my time supporting Boro from the 70s silk scarfs  onward.

Top notch  :like:
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:15:26 PM »
Yes, it's very impressive
Minge
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:36 PM »
Ive a t-Rex silk scarf 👍🏻
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:39:36 PM
Ive a t-Rex silk scarf 👍🏻

I'll be down London going past Marc Bolan's shrine this weekend if you'd like me to lay it on there for you, surprisingly well maintained and added to even now!
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:49:49 PM »
Yea, I watched his video and, I have to say he has an unbelievable collection of items.


Had we not played Derby Saturday I might well have popped in myself to see his collection.
Minge
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:18:04 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:40:57 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 01:39:36 PM
Ive a t-Rex silk scarf 👍🏻

I'll be down London going past Marc Bolan's shrine this weekend if you'd like me to lay it on there for you, surprisingly well maintained and added to even now!

Whats he gunna do with it !
Fuck that , I like it
