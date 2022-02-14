Welcome,
February 14, 2022, 07:42:33 PM
Erimus74s Boro Collection
Itchy_ring
Today
at 11:39:16 AM »
Got pictures and video OTR, RR and FB. Some effort that, especially the condition that it's all been kept in
Very slightly older than me so covers the whole of my time supporting Boro from the 70s silk scarfs
onward.
Top notch
kippers
Today
at 12:15:26 PM »
Yes, it's very impressive
Minge
Today
at 01:39:36 PM »
Ive a t-Rex silk scarf 👍🏻
Itchy_ring
Today
at 02:40:57 PM »
Ive a t-Rex silk scarf 👍🏻
I'll be down London going past Marc Bolan's shrine this weekend if you'd like me to lay it on there for you, surprisingly well maintained and added to even now!
headset
Today
at 03:49:49 PM »
Yea, I watched his video and, I have to say he has an unbelievable collection of items.
Had we not played Derby Saturday I might well have popped in myself to see his collection.
Minge
Today
at 06:18:04 PM »
Ive a t-Rex silk scarf 👍🏻
I'll be down London going past Marc Bolan's shrine this weekend if you'd like me to lay it on there for you, surprisingly well maintained and added to even now!
Whats he gunna do with it !
Fuck that , I like it
