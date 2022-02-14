Welcome,
February 14, 2022, 02:03:38 PM
Erimus74s Boro Collection
Author
Topic: Erimus74s Boro Collection (Read 51 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 666
Erimus74s Boro Collection
«
on:
Today
at 11:39:16 AM »
Got pictures and video OTR, RR and FB. Some effort that, especially the condition that it's all been kept in
Very slightly older than me so covers the whole of my time supporting Boro from the 70s silk scarfs
onward.
Top notch
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 005
Re: Erimus74s Boro Collection
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:15:26 PM »
Yes, it's very impressive
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 837
Superstar
Re: Erimus74s Boro Collection
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:39:36 PM »
Ive a t-Rex silk scarf 👍🏻
Logged
