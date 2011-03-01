Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 14, 2022, 05:01:40 PM
Author Topic: After Life  (Read 112 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 11:12:52 AM »
Watched the 3rd series yesterday, not as laugh out loud funny as the other 2 but brilliantly written, if you can get through some of those episodes without a tear in your eye you're heartless
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:43:56 AM »
Im depressed enough without watching that.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:58:18 AM »
Strange as it seems given the subject it's not atually depressing, that's part of the genius of it.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:45:03 PM »
Fuck'n dog died. NOT happy  cry cry cry cry
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:09:29 PM »
I might give it a watch it in time.

We are into the 4 th series of breaking bad - so pretty much tied into that at the moment.
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:22:12 PM »
Breaking bad season 4

Keeping up to date with the new releases  mcl
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:23:45 PM »
Ive been watching Reacher which seems pretty decent so far
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:27:34 PM »
If we had not hit lockdown we would not have watched half of what we now watch.

She is soap daft and I stick with the sport.

lockdown brought us back together on the TV front when the soaps got cut - we now binge-watch the old series' that are available monkey
Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:55:27 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:27:34 PM
If we had not hit lockdown we would not have watched half of what we now watch.

She is soap daft and I stick with the sport.

lockdown brought us back together on the TV front when the soaps got cut - we now binge-watch the old series' that are available monkey

Yeah that first lockdown with no sport was brutal, never watched so many series, most of which were rubbish but the odd decent one, enjoyed Succession but now sport, gym, drinking and eating out are back I've pretty much stopped again, did After Life yesterday becasue of the weather and hangover 
