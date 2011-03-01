headset

Offline



Posts: 4 995





Posts: 4 995 Some good news for Teesside on the jobs front « on: Today at 08:14:23 AM »



but when it comes to jobs I could not give a fuck who is in power red or blue if they deliver wages for the area in the form of jobs.



I don't look up or down at anyone when it comes to working - a job is a job and will always be better than being tagged sponger.



That said I hope Teesworks comes to its full potential one day whoever gets the picture in the paper. At the moment is Ben Houchen.



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/jobs-joy-750-new-direct-23083629

I get some people like to play the political card more so that lot OTR.but when it comes to jobs I could not give a fuck who is in power red or blue if they deliver wages for the area in the form of jobs.I don't look up or down at anyone when it comes to working - a job is a job and will always be better than being tagged sponger.That said I hope Teesworks comes to its full potential one day whoever gets the picture in the paper. At the moment is Ben Houchen. Logged