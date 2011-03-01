Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 14, 2022, 10:40:43 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Some good news for Teesside on the jobs front  (Read 53 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 995


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:14:23 AM »
I get some people like to play the political card more so that lot OTR.

but when it comes to jobs I could not give a fuck who is in power red or blue if they deliver wages for the area in the form of jobs.

I don't look up or down at anyone when it comes to working - a job is a job and will always be better than being tagged sponger.

That said I hope Teesworks comes to its full potential one day whoever gets the picture in the paper. At the moment is Ben Houchen.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/jobs-joy-750-new-direct-23083629
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 467



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:42:30 AM »
 :like: :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 