I get some people like to play the political card more so that lot OTR.
but when it comes to jobs I could not give a fuck who is in power red or blue if they deliver wages for the area in the form of jobs.
I don't look up or down at anyone when it comes to working - a job is a job and will always be better than being tagged sponger.
That said I hope Teesworks comes to its full potential one day whoever gets the picture in the paper. At the moment is Ben Houchen.https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/jobs-joy-750-new-direct-23083629