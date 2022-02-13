Winston

🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫



11+ points: 10am, Monday 21 February



2+ points: 10am, Wednesday 23 February



General sale: 10am, Thursday 24 February



Season Card holders will have until 5pm on Wednesday 23 February to be guaranteed their usual seat. After this time all unsold seats will be released for general sale.



PRICES:



Season Card holders (available until 5pm on Monday 28 February)



Adult: £20

Over 65: £15

Under 18: £10



Non-Season Card holders:



Adult: £25

Over-65: £20

Under-18: £15



https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/ticket-information-for-spurs-fa-cup-tie All Season Card holders: 5pm, Tuesday 15 February (initially telephone and internet bookings only, counter sales from 10am, Friday 18 February)

headset

Posts: 5 053 Re: 🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫 « Reply #7 on: February 14, 2022, 07:33:41 AM » It will be an embarrassment to Boro supporters if we don't sell this one out despite the fact it's on the box.





That said a sell-out is my prediction, and Spurs are full of stars, but just like Man Utd before we faced them are not quite on it at the moment under Conte, and might be there for the taking when they face us at a Rocking Riverside under the lights next month.



It will be worth keeping an eye on their results - Like Man Utd, I think Spurs need a bit of a clear-out before attempting to kick on Logged

Robbso

Re: 🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫
« Reply #8 on: February 14, 2022, 11:46:44 AM » Spurs fans having to travel to the North East. Replays I can accept but this is shit. What happened to the magic of the FA cup. I wont be going , I think its a fucking disgrace playing FA cup ties during the week. 8pm kick off, up early for work the next daySpurs fans having to travel to the North East. Replays I can accept but this is shit. What happened to the magic of the FA cup.

headset

Re: 🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫
« Reply #13 on: February 14, 2022, 03:43:02 PM » Quote from: Robbso on February 14, 2022, 11:46:44 AM Spurs fans having to travel to the North East. Replays I can accept but this is shit. What happened to the magic of the FA cup.

I wont be going , I think its a fucking disgrace playing FA cup ties during the week. 8pm kick off, up early for work the next daySpurs fans having to travel to the North East. Replays I can accept but this is shit. What happened to the magic of the FA cup.

I cant disagree with you on the midweek think.



I cant disagree with you on the midweek think.

question here though and im not trying to be funny - as a regular would you have taken the same stance had it not been on the box. 5th round tie is hard to turn your back on it - As a S/C holder I turn my back on Tv 12.30 kick-off (league only games) and, opposition depending of course - so sort of get you, but only because I can watch it at home.

Robbso

Re: 🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫
« Reply #14 on: February 14, 2022, 05:06:32 PM » we had to play. FA cup games should be a Saturday, Sunday at a push. They have even changed the replay rules now to accommodate the top teams. Imagine how the minnows feel getting a draw and missing out on more money for a replay.



Yes, I usually get up at 5ish for work. I accept midweek games as a ST holder. I go to some, some I dont depending how I feel. I have IPTV anyway which allows me the choice. They gave the premier League a break the week before the last roundwe had to play. FA cup games should be a Saturday, Sunday at a push. They have even changed the replay rules now to accommodate the top teams. Imagine how the minnows feel getting a draw and missing out on more money for a replay.

headset

Re: 🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫
« Reply #15 on: February 15, 2022, 06:17:16 AM » Yes fair enough and i understand what you are saying.



I just think big games like this and it is a big game for Boro you just want to be there if you can to soak it all up and hopefully see a win.





Midweek games can be a ball ache im like you an early riser.



The thing is I always refer myself back to that midweek Liverpool cup win at the Riverside years ago which is one of the best games and, atmospheres I've been in at the Riverside. So I always say to myself look what I would have missed had I blanked that game for an early night.



I would hate to miss another game/atmosphere like that should the ever be one - hence why I drag myself to midweekers. That said i pretty much agree in what you are saying.

headset

Re: 🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:27:44 AM »



The thing with this one is everyone (s/c holders) will be taking up the ticket 'offer'



The thing with this one is everyone (s/c holders) will be taking up the ticket 'offer'

Try Robbso he might have his spare if he is blanking it due to midweek and has not cashed it in to another - that's if he can trust you to behave under his name....