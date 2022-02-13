Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫
Winston
« on: February 13, 2022, 12:29:43 PM »
All Season Card holders: 5pm, Tuesday 15 February (initially telephone and internet bookings only, counter sales from 10am, Friday 18 February)

11+ points: 10am, Monday 21 February

2+ points: 10am, Wednesday 23 February

General sale: 10am, Thursday 24 February

Season Card holders will have until 5pm on Wednesday 23 February to be guaranteed their usual seat. After this time all unsold seats will be released for general sale.

PRICES:

Season Card holders (available until 5pm on Monday 28 February)

Adult: £20
Over 65: £15
Under 18: £10

Non-Season Card holders:

Adult: £25
Over-65: £20
Under-18: £15

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/ticket-information-for-spurs-fa-cup-tie
Ben G
« Reply #1 on: February 13, 2022, 01:03:55 PM »
Monday 21st for me!

Winston
« Reply #2 on: February 13, 2022, 04:01:19 PM »
Save me a ticket  mcl
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: February 13, 2022, 04:54:23 PM »
Fair play to the club for a good pricing pitch there
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: February 13, 2022, 05:02:03 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on February 13, 2022, 01:03:55 PM
Monday 21st for me!



Bro in law was on about going Legends Lounge so I may have two going spare .
Billy Balfour
« Reply #5 on: February 13, 2022, 05:48:43 PM »
How many cam you buy? I've been buying 4 and assigned to family
Winston
« Reply #6 on: February 13, 2022, 06:04:23 PM »
Tickets are linked to your MFC digital account and priority points
headset
« Reply #7 on: February 14, 2022, 07:33:41 AM »
It will be an embarrassment to Boro supporters if we don't sell this one out despite the fact it's on the box.


That said a sell-out is my prediction, and Spurs are full of stars, but just like Man Utd before we faced them are not quite on it at the moment under Conte, and might be there for the taking when they face us at a Rocking Riverside under the lights next month.

It will be worth keeping an eye on their results - Like Man Utd, I think Spurs need a bit of a clear-out before attempting to kick on
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: February 14, 2022, 11:46:44 AM »
I wont be going , I think its a fucking disgrace playing FA cup ties during the week. 8pm kick off, up early for work the next day Spurs fans having to travel to the North East. Replays I can accept but this is shit. What happened to the magic of the FA cup. :meltdown:
Ben G
« Reply #9 on: February 14, 2022, 11:57:47 AM »
Man U relegated its significance when they opted out to play in the CWC.

Im fairly sure Fergie or Wenger caused the League Cup to become a secondary competition too.

https://www.90min.com/posts/remembering-man-utd-s-fa-cup-withdrawal-fifa-club-world-championship-venture/amp
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: February 14, 2022, 12:50:27 PM »
Cant argue with that, said it for years foreign managers coming to our league and devaluing certain traditions especially the cups.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: February 14, 2022, 01:22:42 PM »
FA Cup Final day was THE best day of the season when I was a kid
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: February 14, 2022, 01:40:52 PM »
 :like:
headset
« Reply #13 on: February 14, 2022, 03:43:02 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on February 14, 2022, 11:46:44 AM
I wont be going , I think its a fucking disgrace playing FA cup ties during the week. 8pm kick off, up early for work the next day Spurs fans having to travel to the North East. Replays I can accept but this is shit. What happened to the magic of the FA cup. :meltdown:

I cant disagree with you on the midweek think.

 question here though and im not trying to be funny - as a regular would you have taken the same stance had it not been on the box. 5th round tie is hard to turn your back on it - As a S/C holder I turn my back on Tv 12.30 kick-off (league only games) and, opposition depending of course - so sort of get you, but only because I can watch it at home.
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: February 14, 2022, 05:06:32 PM »
Yes, I usually get up at 5ish for work. I accept midweek games as a ST holder. I go to some, some I dont depending how I feel. I have IPTV anyway which allows me the choice. They gave the premier League a break the week before the last round we had to play. FA cup games should be a Saturday, Sunday at a push. They have even changed the replay rules now to accommodate the top teams. Imagine how the minnows feel getting a draw and missing out on more money for a replay.
headset
« Reply #15 on: February 15, 2022, 06:17:16 AM »
Yes fair enough and i understand what you are saying.

I just think big games like this and it is a big game for Boro you just want to be there if you can to soak it all up and hopefully see a win.


Midweek games can be a ball ache im like you an early riser.

The thing is I always refer myself back to that midweek Liverpool cup win at the Riverside years ago which is one of the best games and, atmospheres I've been in at the Riverside. So I always say to myself look what I would have missed had I blanked that game for an early night.

I would hate to miss another game/atmosphere like that should the ever be one - hence why I drag myself to midweekers. That said i pretty much agree in what you are saying.
V6
« Reply #16 on: February 15, 2022, 12:17:00 PM »
going to miss it myself as away with work but will let my lads mate go with it.
headset
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:09:10 AM »
A different ball when you are grafting unless you can get a swap - that pays the bills so must come 1st over entertainment
Ben G
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:19:53 AM »
Any ideas on sale thus far ?

Could be tight for me
headset
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:27:44 AM »
I've no idea how you check the ground layout - some OTR appears to get the numbers worked out fairly close.

The thing with this one is everyone (s/c holders) will be taking up the ticket 'offer'

Try Robbso he might have his spare if he is blanking it due to midweek and has not cashed it in to another - that's if he can trust you to behave under his name.... monkey
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 AM »
Not getting my padded seat :basil:
Ben G
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 AM »
What if my farmer Giles ate playing up?

Robbso
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:04:34 PM »
Suffer!!
Winston
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:21:08 PM »
Looks like Spurs have taken 3870 tickets
Snoozy
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:00:07 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 14, 2022, 01:22:42 PM
FA Cup Final day was THE best day of the season when I was a kid

Was that in the days of the copper on the white horse controlling 127,000 people?
Ben G
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:10:25 PM »
With segregation thats about 29,000 left init?

Logged
Winston
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:48:03 PM »
Im not sure  :pd:

I think theres maybe roughly 8000 SC holders and each season ticket entitles an additional guest seat so I cant see the majority have been sold yet but thats a wild guess

The MFC twitter page hasnt answered how many tickets have sold so far 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:32:58 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 11:00:07 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on February 14, 2022, 01:22:42 PM
FA Cup Final day was THE best day of the season when I was a kid

Was that in the days of the copper on the white horse controlling 127,000 people?

Wanderers won
