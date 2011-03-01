Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫  (Read 229 times)
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 12:29:43 PM »
All Season Card holders: 5pm, Tuesday 15 February (initially telephone and internet bookings only, counter sales from 10am, Friday 18 February)

11+ points: 10am, Monday 21 February

2+ points: 10am, Wednesday 23 February

General sale: 10am, Thursday 24 February

Season Card holders will have until 5pm on Wednesday 23 February to be guaranteed their usual seat. After this time all unsold seats will be released for general sale.

PRICES:

Season Card holders (available until 5pm on Monday 28 February)

Adult: £20
Over 65: £15
Under 18: £10

Non-Season Card holders:

Adult: £25
Over-65: £20
Under-18: £15

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/ticket-information-for-spurs-fa-cup-tie
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:03:55 PM »
Monday 21st for me!

Tory Cunt
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:01:19 PM »
Save me a ticket  mcl
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:54:23 PM »
Fair play to the club for a good pricing pitch there
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:02:03 PM »
Bro in law was on about going Legends Lounge so I may have two going spare .
Tory Cunt
Billy Balfour
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:48:43 PM »
How many cam you buy? I've been buying 4 and assigned to family
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:04:23 PM »
Tickets are linked to your MFC digital account and priority points
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:33:41 AM »
It will be an embarrassment to Boro supporters if we don't sell this one out despite the fact it's on the box.


That said a sell-out is my prediction, and Spurs are full of stars, but just like Man Utd before we faced them are not quite on it at the moment under Conte, and might be there for the taking when they face us at a Rocking Riverside under the lights next month.

It will be worth keeping an eye on their results - Like Man Utd, I think Spurs need a bit of a clear-out before attempting to kick on
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:46:44 AM »
I wont be going , I think its a fucking disgrace playing FA cup ties during the week. 8pm kick off, up early for work the next day Spurs fans having to travel to the North East. Replays I can accept but this is shit. What happened to the magic of the FA cup. :meltdown:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:57:47 AM »
Man U relegated its significance when they opted out to play in the CWC.

Im fairly sure Fergie or Wenger caused the League Cup to become a secondary competition too.

https://www.90min.com/posts/remembering-man-utd-s-fa-cup-withdrawal-fifa-club-world-championship-venture/amp
Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:50:27 PM »
Cant argue with that, said it for years foreign managers coming to our league and devaluing certain traditions especially the cups.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:22:42 PM »
FA Cup Final day was THE best day of the season when I was a kid
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:40:52 PM »
 :like:
