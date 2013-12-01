Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫  (Read 113 times)
« on: Today at 12:29:43 PM »
All Season Card holders: 5pm, Tuesday 15 February (initially telephone and internet bookings only, counter sales from 10am, Friday 18 February)

11+ points: 10am, Monday 21 February

2+ points: 10am, Wednesday 23 February

General sale: 10am, Thursday 24 February

Season Card holders will have until 5pm on Wednesday 23 February to be guaranteed their usual seat. After this time all unsold seats will be released for general sale.

PRICES:

Season Card holders (available until 5pm on Monday 28 February)

Adult: £20
Over 65: £15
Under 18: £10

Non-Season Card holders:

Adult: £25
Over-65: £20
Under-18: £15

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/ticket-information-for-spurs-fa-cup-tie
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:16 PM by Winston » Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:03:55 PM »
Monday 21st for me!

« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:01:19 PM »
Save me a ticket  mcl
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:54:23 PM »
Fair play to the club for a good pricing pitch there
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:02:03 PM »
Bro in law was on about going Legends Lounge so I may have two going spare .
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:48:43 PM »
How many cam you buy? I've been buying 4 and assigned to family
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:04:23 PM »
Tickets are linked to your MFC digital account and priority points
