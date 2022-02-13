Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 13, 2022
Author Topic: 🎟🎫 Spurs tickets available from Tue. 🎟🎫
Winston
Today at 12:29:43 PM
All Season Card holders: 5pm, Tuesday 15 February (initially telephone and internet bookings only, counter sales from 10am, Friday 18 February)

11+ points: 10am, Monday 21 February

2+ points: 10am, Wednesday 23 February

General sale: 10am, Thursday 24 February

Season Card holders will have until 5pm on Wednesday 23 February to be guaranteed their usual seat. After this time all unsold seats will be released for general sale.

PRICES:

Season Card holders (available until 5pm on Monday 28 February)

Adult: £20
Over 65: £15
Under 18: £10

Non-Season Card holders:

Adult: £25
Over-65: £20
Under-18: £15

https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/ticket-information-for-spurs-fa-cup-tie
Last Edit: Today at 12:38:16 PM by Winston
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:03:55 PM
Monday 21st for me!

Tory Cunt
