Author Topic: Riley McRee  (Read 44 times)
« on: Today at 10:26:11 AM »
Only had 20 minutes but really liked the look of him. Wanted the ball and then took good care of it. See him being a regular on  the starting sheet very soon.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:38:32 AM »
He produced some very tidy pieces of skill and tracked back well.

🛼
