February 13, 2022, 11:49:48 AM
Riley McRee
Topic: Riley McRee (Read 43 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Riley McRee
Today
at 10:26:11 AM
Only had 20 minutes but really liked the look of him. Wanted the ball and then took good care of it. See him being a regular on the starting sheet very soon.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Riley McRee
Today
at 10:38:32 AM
He produced some very tidy pieces of skill and tracked back well.
🛼
