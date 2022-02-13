Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 13, 2022, 01:36:49 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Isaiah Jones  (Read 71 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 849


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 11:23:48 PM »
🕺🏐🏐
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 463

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:38:31 PM »
The prophet Isaiah said God would set his people free and lead them to the promised land. Which is pretty much what our man from Tooting is doing. He's like an all in one religious soothsayer/Wolfie Smith wing back. We've been crying out for one of those since Alan fucking Comfort.
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 782


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:39:32 PM »
Reverend Alan if you please
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 849


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:41:54 PM »
Isaiah is the way, the truth and the life !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 463

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:39:32 PM
Reverend Alan if you please

I blasphemed. I'd let you stone me if I hadn't already done it to myself.
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 782


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:55:54 PM »
Sorted :mido:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 