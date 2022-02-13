Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad

Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:38:31 PM » The prophet Isaiah said God would set his people free and lead them to the promised land. Which is pretty much what our man from Tooting is doing. He's like an all in one religious soothsayer/Wolfie Smith wing back. We've been crying out for one of those since Alan fucking Comfort.