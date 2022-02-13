Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 13, 2022, 01:36:30 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Isaiah Jones
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Isaiah Jones (Read 68 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 849
Isaiah Jones
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:48 PM »
🕺🏐🏐
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 463
Infant Herpes
Re: Isaiah Jones
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:31 PM »
The prophet Isaiah said God would set his people free and lead them to the promised land. Which is pretty much what our man from Tooting is doing. He's like an all in one religious soothsayer/Wolfie Smith wing back. We've been crying out for one of those since Alan fucking Comfort.
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 782
Re: Isaiah Jones
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:39:32 PM »
Reverend Alan if you please
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 849
Re: Isaiah Jones
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:54 PM »
Isaiah is the way, the truth and the life !
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 463
Infant Herpes
Re: Isaiah Jones
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:48 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:39:32 PM
Reverend Alan if you please
I blasphemed. I'd let you stone me if I hadn't already done it to myself.
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 782
Re: Isaiah Jones
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:54 PM »
Sorted
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...