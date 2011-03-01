Welcome,
February 13, 2022, 09:04:28 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Man Uniteds terrible season
Author
Topic: Man Uniteds terrible season
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 464
Man Uniteds terrible season
is most clubs best ever. Seven points behind Chelsea, in fifth
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 849
Re: Man Uniteds terrible season
Pretty shite PL this season I reckon. Only two teams even capable of nudging Man City.
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 463
Infant Herpes
Re: Man Uniteds terrible season
Nothing compared to cunts who went on about Liverpool fans' pain in not winning a League title from 1990 to 2020. What a fucking shame. Off the top of my head the horrible cunts got to a couple of Champions League finals- winning one, won a Uefa cup, several League Cups and a couple of Fa cups. Those loyal fans, sticking with them through that drought.
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 464
Re: Man Uniteds terrible season
