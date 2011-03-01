Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 12, 2022, 11:13:13 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Man Uniteds terrible season  (Read 8 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 462



View Profile
« on: Today at 10:58:15 PM »
is most clubs best ever. Seven points behind Chelsea, in fifth
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 847


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:00:35 PM »
Pretty shite PL this season I reckon. Only two teams even capable of nudging Man City.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 