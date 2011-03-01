Welcome,
Highlights on tv tonight
Author
Topic: Highlights on tv tonight (Read 132 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 462
Highlights on tv tonight
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:28:21 PM »
Been out (shocking schoolboy error) Is it on anywhere
Gingerpig
Posts: 997
Re: Highlights on tv tonight
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:31:15 PM »
Quest 9 pm i think
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 462
Re: Highlights on tv tonight
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:57:21 PM »
Cheers
Gingerpig
Posts: 997
Re: Highlights on tv tonight
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:53 PM »
biased as fuck .....all the fuckers see is plucky derby
4-1
shots 9.1
jones 3 assists
their keeper kept it down below 7
fucking brainwashed into the media derby love in
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 462
Re: Highlights on tv tonight
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:52:04 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Yesterday
at 10:33:53 PM
biased as fuck .....all the fuckers see is plucky derby
4-1
shots 9.1
jones 3 assists
their keeper kept it down below 7
fucking brainwashed into the media derby love in
Said to my missus, this bastard was born in fucking Derby
Snoozy
Posts: 609
Re: Highlights on tv tonight
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:36 PM »
Stop watching telly and go to the games 🙄😊
