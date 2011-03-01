Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Highlights on tv tonight  (Read 132 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 08:28:21 PM »
Been out (shocking schoolboy error)  Is it on anywhere
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:31:15 PM »
Quest 9 pm i think
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 PM »
Cheers
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:33:53 PM »
biased as fuck .....all the fuckers see is plucky derby


4-1
shots 9.1
jones 3 assists
their keeper  kept it down below 7


fucking brainwashed into the media  derby love in
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 10:33:53 PM
biased as fuck .....all the fuckers see is plucky derby


4-1
shots 9.1
jones 3 assists
their keeper  kept it down below 7


fucking brainwashed into the media  derby love in

Said to my missus, this bastard was born in fucking Derby
Snoozy
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:46:36 PM »
Stop watching telly and go to the games 🙄😊
