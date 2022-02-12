Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 14, 2022, 10:40:37 AM
Headsets Weekend Money Spinner
headset
« on: February 12, 2022, 08:01:28 AM »
Is back again.

A couple of gee-gees have caught my eye this morning both a quid e/w


15.35 Newbury - Boothill

16.10 Newbury - Make My Day.




And the one they all look out for is the tricky treble ... 2 in the bag so far this season both money-spinners as well towersy don't forget mcl I cant see your bets Kenny still has me on ISP ban & I'm lost without TM. So im not sure of your scores on the doors apart from your piss poor banker wins souey




This week providing boro win it is 3 tricky results to help us in the league. That makes up the £1 tricky treble this weekend

Blackpool v Bournemouth - draw

Notts Forest V Stoke - draw

West Brom v Blackburn - draw
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: February 12, 2022, 08:37:39 AM »
Forest
Bournemouth
Wigan
Oxford
Plymouth


& the Big Matty  to score anytime bandwagon rolls on  again



The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: February 12, 2022, 09:11:42 AM »
Palace
Everton
Watford

For the 23/1 treble!
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: February 12, 2022, 10:30:37 AM »
365 have cottoned on to Matt now was always 9/2 minimum ............today  11/4 ....took them a while though & they wont get their cash back off me  for a while  :mido:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: February 12, 2022, 11:05:19 AM »
Got a feeling Norwich will avoid defeat today.
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: February 12, 2022, 04:13:49 PM »
Head.

Fulham
Forest
Wigan
Portsmouth
Plymouth
Newport C
Stockport C

Heart.

Luton
Cambridge
Morecambe
Sutton
Harrogate
Kings Lynn
Darlo
Gingerpig
« Reply #6 on: February 12, 2022, 08:32:45 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on February 12, 2022, 08:37:39 AM
Forest
Bournemouth
Wigan
Oxford
Plymouth


& the Big Matty  to score anytime bandwagon rolls on  again

I fkin love the big lump thats 8 bloody times now ......fkin kerching  :beer:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:17:21 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on February 12, 2022, 08:32:45 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on February 12, 2022, 08:37:39 AM
Forest
Bournemouth
Wigan
Oxford
Plymouth


& the Big Matty  to score anytime bandwagon rolls on  again

I fkin love the big lump thats 8 bloody times now ......fkin kerching  :beer:




 :like:
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:32:22 AM »
Good shout again Ginger - I will keep away from him - so as not to jinx any earnings for you.


You need to pray Towersy doesn't come out and back him publicly ---------he does jinx bets for fun rava
