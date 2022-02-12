headset

Headsets Weekend Money Spinner « on: Today at 08:01:28 AM »



A couple of gee-gees have caught my eye this morning both a quid e/w





15.35 Newbury - Boothill



16.10 Newbury - Make My Day.









And the one they all look out for is the tricky treble ... 2 in the bag so far this season both money-spinners as well towersy don't forget I cant see your bets Kenny still has me on ISP ban & I'm lost without TM. So im not sure of your scores on the doors apart from your piss poor banker wins









This week providing boro win it is 3 tricky results to help us in the league. That makes up the £1 tricky treble this weekend



Blackpool v Bournemouth - draw



Notts Forest V Stoke - draw



West Brom v Blackburn - draw











