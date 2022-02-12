Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 12, 2022
Author Topic: Sunderland appoint ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil  (Read 140 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:36:42 AM »
A good appointment on paper for the Mackems - I still hope they don't achieve promotion, but wouldn't begrudge them it if they do go up in order for us to play them if we fail to go up.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17628562/sunderland-norwich-alex-neil-roy-keane/
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:12:30 AM »
Looks decent, shame it wasn't Keane as that would have been more fun
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:02:24 PM »
Good appointment  :like:
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:37:02 PM »
Agree that js a good appointment

Funniest thing seeing sunderland fans posting a fortnight ago about how their "next 4 games were against shit opposition so should be easy 12 points". So far they have lost 2 and drawn 1  :nige:
