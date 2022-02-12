Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 12, 2022, 08:32:27 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sunderland appoint ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Sunderland appoint ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil (Read 140 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 982
Sunderland appoint ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil
«
on:
Today
at 07:36:42 AM »
A good appointment on paper for the Mackems - I still hope they don't achieve promotion, but wouldn't begrudge them it if they do go up in order for us to play them if we fail to go up.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17628562/sunderland-norwich-alex-neil-roy-keane/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 657
Re: Sunderland appoint ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:12:30 AM »
Looks decent, shame it wasn't Keane as that would have been more fun
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 793
Re: Sunderland appoint ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:02:24 PM »
Good appointment
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 631
Re: Sunderland appoint ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:37:02 PM »
Agree that js a good appointment
Funniest thing seeing sunderland fans posting a fortnight ago about how their "next 4 games were against shit opposition so should be easy 12 points". So far they have lost 2 and drawn 1
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...