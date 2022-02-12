headset

Cristiano Ronaldo could QUIT Man Utd this summer « on: February 12, 2022, 07:34:10 AM »



his public strops when subbed etc just pile pressure on anyone in charge so he is partly to blame for what I think is quite a toxic club behind the scenes.



When you hear of players wanting a say in who should be the next manager smacks of trouble in the camp.



The owner/suits decide that side of things, not the players IMO





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17628757/man-utd-cristiano-ronaldo-summer-exit/