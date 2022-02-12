Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 15, 2022
Topic: Cristiano Ronaldo could QUIT Man Utd this summer
February 12, 2022, 07:34:10 AM
I think it will happen - with or without hindsight I think it was always a bad move for the mancs.

his public strops when subbed etc just pile pressure on anyone in charge so he is partly to blame for what I think is quite a toxic club behind the scenes.

When you hear of players wanting a say in who should be the next manager smacks of trouble in the camp.

The owner/suits decide that side of things, not the players IMO


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/17628757/man-utd-cristiano-ronaldo-summer-exit/
Reply #1 on: February 13, 2022, 07:54:01 PM
It would be for the best for both parties.
It's a corporate stunt that is backfiring.
I also think the party is over for Fernandez too.
Reply #2 on: February 13, 2022, 09:38:17 PM
I honestly couldnt give a fuck. UTFB
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:31:19 AM
More lick the cunt will get the boot. Hes finished.
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:07:12 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on February 13, 2022, 09:38:17 PM
I honestly couldnt give a fuck. UTFB

 :like: :like:
Reply #5 on: Today at 04:00:14 PM
Kane to Man Utd if Mauricio Pochettino lands the Man U job - you could see all that possibly coming to fruition



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17656249/manchester-united-harry-kane-mauricio-pochettino/
Reply #6 on: Today at 05:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:31:19 AM
More lick the cunt will get the boot. Hes finished.

No, he really isn't.

Off to America 🇺🇸 👍
Reply #7 on: Today at 05:24:08 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:31:19 AM
More lick the cunt will get the boot. Hes finished.

This  :like:
Reply #8 on: Today at 05:43:47 PM
Hes in a situation like Messi at psg, both arent playing the team around them
Reply #9 on: Today at 05:44:41 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:13:17 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:31:19 AM
More lick the cunt will get the boot. Hes finished.

No, he really isn't.

Off to America 🇺🇸 👍

Same thing
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:00:54 PM
Imagine ronaldo in the USA league 
