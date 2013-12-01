Billy Balfour

Re: Labour MP Rosie Duffield says she was tempted to join Tories « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:29:33 AM » There was a lad lived near me who looked like a bird.

If he'd worn a dress you'd have smashed it.

Obviously gay. But made me think about people born in wrong bodies.

You couldn't have argued something went wrong at genetic level.

Another lass near me has the beard now.

Same again. She looked like a bloke with tits all their life. So I have a bit of sympathy for people in that situation.

Remember when you were in teens, having a few spots sent you mental, imagine feeling like a woman inside then seeing a dick or vice versa or looking like the opposite sex, imagine the ridicule at school etc.



These ones who hide their perversions behind it to keep out of jail etc don't help but I wouldn't confuse genuine people with gender issues.

It must be terrible if you think about it.