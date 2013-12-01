Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 12, 2022, 10:32:03 AM
Author Topic: Labour MP Rosie Duffield says she was tempted to join Tories  (Read 104 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:49:30 AM »
as there wasn't 'huge difference' between party under Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn amid abuse for her views on trans rights.


Sir Kier Starmer blasted for not doing anything about labour party bullying.


That said I'm with the comments section. the is only 2 genders I can believe in and, that's male and, female( gay or straight). You or anyone can tell me otherwise but it does not sink in. So I switch off or walk away saying ok fair enough so as to avoid any confrontation

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10502629/No-huge-difference-way-Corbyn-Starmer-deal-abuse-Labour-MP.html
Billy Balfour
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:29:33 AM »
There was a lad lived near me who looked like a bird.
If he'd worn a dress you'd have smashed it.
Obviously gay. But made me think about people born in wrong bodies.
You couldn't have argued something went wrong at genetic level.
Another lass near me has the beard now.
Same again. She looked like a bloke with tits all their life. So I have a bit of sympathy for people in that situation.
Remember when you were in teens,  having a few spots sent you mental, imagine feeling like a woman inside then seeing a dick or vice versa or looking like the opposite sex, imagine the ridicule at school etc.

These ones who hide their perversions behind it to keep out of jail etc don't help but I wouldn't confuse genuine people with gender issues.
It must be terrible if you think about it.
